Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Belts homer No. 25
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 11-2 rout of the Nationals.
The Yankees launched six homers in total on the afternoon, with Bellinger's coming off Cade Cavalli as part of a nine-run third inning. The 30-year-old slugger has caught fire in August, and over his last 16 games Bellinger is batting .323 (20-for-62) with five of his 25 home runs on the season.
