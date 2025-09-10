Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Closing in on 30 homers
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Tigers.
The 30-year-old slugger took Casey Mize deep in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a brief 2-0 lead before the wheels began to come off. Bellinger is up to 28 long balls on the season as he marches toward his first 30-homer campaign since 2019, and over his last 20 games he's slashing .333/.398/.615 with six home runs, 14 runs and 17 RBI.
