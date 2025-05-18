Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

Bellinger tied the game 2-2 with his 432-foot solo blast in the sixth inning, but the Mets pulled out the narrow victory. After posting a meager .638 OPS through the end of April, Bellinger has caught fire in May -- he's in the midst of a 12-game hitting streak during which he's slashing .340/.400/.580 with three homers, six RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base. The hot stretch has brough Bellinger's season OPS up to a more palatable .733 through 173 plate appearances.