Bellinger isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.
An 0-for-4 performance Thursday put an end to Bellinger's 15-game hitting streak, and he'll now get a chance to catch his breath while Jasson Dominguez starts in left field Friday against Rockies starter Tanner Gordon.
