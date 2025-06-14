Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Getting rest Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston.
Bellinger will take a day to regroup Saturday after going 0-for-8 over his last two contests. Jasson Dominguez will start in left field instead and bat seventh.
