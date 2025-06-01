default-cbs-image
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Bellinger had started in each of the Yankees' last seven games, but he went just 6-for-27 (.222 average) during that stretch and now finds himself on the bench Sunday. With Bellinger sitting, the Yankees will roll out a starting outfield of Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge from left to right.

