Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Bellinger had started in each of the Yankees' last seven games, but he went just 6-for-27 (.222 average) during that stretch and now finds himself on the bench Sunday. With Bellinger sitting, the Yankees will roll out a starting outfield of Jasson Dominguez, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge from left to right.
More News
-
Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Smacks three hits Saturday•
-
Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Getting rest Friday•
-
Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Extends hitting streak Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Monster day in win•
-
Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Continues hot stretch with homer•
-
Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Pushes hitting streak to nine games•