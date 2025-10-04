Yankees' Cody Bellinger: In Game 1 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger (foot) will start in left field and bat third Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Bellinger jammed his left heel while running the bases during Thursday's game against the Red Sox, but the damage wasn't severe enough to keep him from starting Game 1 of the ALDS. The 30-year-old outfielder has gone 3-for-12 with two runs scored in the postseason so far.
