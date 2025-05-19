Bellinger went 3-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a grand slam during Sunday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

Bellinger plated six of the Yankees' eight runs Sunday, tying his career high in RBI. He blew the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning, launching a grand slam off Genesis Cabrera to make it a six-run game. Bellinger extended his hit streak to 13 games with an RBI double in the first inning, and he's batting 20-for-53 (.377) with four home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 7:10 BB:K during that stretch.