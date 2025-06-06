Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Plates three Thursday
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single during Thursday's 4-0 win over Cleveland.
Bellinger's fourth-inning homer off Slade Cecconi was his ninth of 2025, driving in Aaron Judge to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. He provided an insurance run in the seventh by driving in Trent Grisham on a single. In his last 11 games, Bellinger is 10-for-39 (.256) with six RBI and five runs scored.
