Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Rare breather Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Toronto.
Bellinger will receive a rare day off after he had been included in the lineup for each of the Yankees' previous 19 tilts. Jasson Dominguez and Trent Grisham will join Aaron Judge in the outfield as the Yankees open an important series against the Blue Jays.
