Bellinger (illness) is starting in right field and batting cleanup Sunday against the Cardinals.

Bellinger was held out of Saturday's lineup due to an illness but is ready to go for the series finale in St. Louis. The 30-year-old has yet to get on track at the plate through 13 games in August with a .140/.218/.260 slash line and two homers in 50 at-bats.

