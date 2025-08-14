Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Wednesday in a loss to Minnesota.

Bellinger accounted for the Yankees' only run of the game with a solo shot off Joe Ryan in the third inning. The long ball was Bellinger's second in his past three games, though those are the only two hits he has across 11 at-bats in that span. Bellinger is putting together a solid campaign in his first season in the Bronx, slashing .270/.325/.491 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 66 runs and 10 stolen bases through 112 contests spanning 477 plate appearances.