Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Swats three-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Rays.
Bellinger got the Yankees on the board in the third with a three-run blast to right to bring him up to 20 home runs this season. He's hit safely in all but three games in July and is tied for third with Steven Kwan for the lowest strikeout percentage among qualified hitters this month (8.5%). Bellinger has been fantastic at the dish after a slow opening month of the year. Since April 28, he's slashing .309/.361/.574 with 18 homers, 48 RBI, 48 runs, six steals and a 23:33 BB:K in 316 plate appearances.
