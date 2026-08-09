Yankees' Cody Bellinger: Takes BP on Wednesday

Bellinger (hamstring) took live batting practice Wednesday for the first time since landing on the injured list July 26, MLB.com reports.

Bellinger has also been able to do some running and throwing as part of his ramp-up process but his timeline to return from the IL remains unchanged. Shortly after Bellinger was placed on the shelf due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, manager Aaron Boone said that the reigning All-Star Game MVP would miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks. The short end of that timeframe would give Bellinger a chance to return to action for the Yankees at some point in late August.