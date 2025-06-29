Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and three total runs scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the A's.

Bellinger extended the Yankees' lead to 10-1 in the fifth inning with his home run off lefty Hogan Harris, his 11th of the year and just his second in 19 games. While he hadn't been hitting for much power, Bellinger has certainly been productive at the plate, going 17-for-42 (.405) in his last 10 games. Overall, he's slashing .270/.332/.460 with 42 RBI, 40 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 319 plate appearances this season.