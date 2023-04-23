Cordero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

He'll be on the bench for the third time in four games, but unlike his prior two absences, the Yankees are opposing a right-handed starting pitcher (Kevin Gausman) on Sunday. The lefty-hitting Cordero's hold on a strong-side platoon role looks as though it may be loosening while he's fallen into a 1-for-18 rut at the dish over his last seven games.