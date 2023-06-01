The Yankees optioned Cordero to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.
Cordero struck out in his lone at-bat during this latest brief stint on the Yankees' major-league roster. He had a strong one-week run of power production in April but is batting just .148/.179/.389 across 56 total plate appearances this season in the bigs.
More News
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Sitting again Thursday•
-
Yankees' Franchy Cordero: Sitting versus right-hander•