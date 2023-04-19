Cordero will start in right field and bat ninth Wednesday versus the Angels, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Cordero was on the bench for both of the Yankees' past two games, but so long as at least two of Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), Harrison Bader (oblique) and Josh Donaldson (hamstring) are on the injured list, the 28-year-old should have a fairly clear path to playing regularly versus right-handed pitching. Through 39 plate appearances this season, Cordero owns a robust .824 OPS, but a 30.8 percent strikeout rate has kept his batting average down at .216.