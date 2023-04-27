Cordero is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Rangers.
Cordero did not start Wednesday with a right-hander on the mound for the Twins and he's sitting again Thursday with left-hander Andrew Heaney toeing the slab for Texas. The 28-year-old flourished over his first two weeks with the Yankees, but he is 0-for-18 with seven strikeouts and zero walks over his last eight games.
