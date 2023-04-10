Cordero went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-3 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Cordero has played in just four games for New York this season, but he's made a big impact on offense. His two-run homer Sunday amounted to the winning margin and marked his second straight game with a long ball. Cordero has gotten at least one hit in each of the contests in which he has appeared and is tied for the team lead with seven RBI despite logging just 15 plate appearances.