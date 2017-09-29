Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Absent from Friday lineup
Sanchez is not in the Yankees' lineup Friday.
Austin Romine takes his place behind the plate while batting ninth in the matinee series opener. Though the masher's rest appears to be routine, there has been some backlash over Sanchez's defense lately -- especially the 16 passed balls on the year -- and it'll be interesting to see whether Sanchez serves as designated hitter in the postseason, if the Yankees survive the wild-card game.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Day off Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits two homers Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Returns from suspension•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Suspension dropped to three games, begins Monday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits 28th homer in win over Red Sox•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...