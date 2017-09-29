Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Absent from Friday lineup

Sanchez is not in the Yankees' lineup Friday.

Austin Romine takes his place behind the plate while batting ninth in the matinee series opener. Though the masher's rest appears to be routine, there has been some backlash over Sanchez's defense lately -- especially the 16 passed balls on the year -- and it'll be interesting to see whether Sanchez serves as designated hitter in the postseason, if the Yankees survive the wild-card game.