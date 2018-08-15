Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Aims for rehab assignment next weekend
General manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday that Sanchez (groin) is on track to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starting Aug. 24, DJ Eberle of the Times-Leader reports.
Sanchez will likely require a few outings with the RailRiders before returning to New York, but if all goes according to plan, he could be back in the big leagues before the end of the month. In recent days, Sancez has ramped up his catching activity and resumed running, though he's not running quite at 100 percent yet.
