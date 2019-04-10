Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Available off bench

Sanchez (legs) is available to pinch hit Wednesday against the Astros, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Sanchez has been dealing with some tightness in his leg recently, which explains why he was limited to DH duties Tuesday and left out of the lineup altogether Wednesday. The backstop didn't seem too worried about the issue -- a notion confirmed by his availability off the bench -- and said he expects to return to the lineup Friday against the White Sox, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network. In the meantime, Austin Romine is starting at backstop and hitting eighth Wednesday.