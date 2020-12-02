Sanchez was tendered a contract by the Yankees on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Sanchez posted lackluster numbers at the plate in 2020 and was rumored to be a non-tender candidate during the offseason. However, he'll remain with the Yankees next season while also avoiding arbitration. While Kyle Higashioka enters the season as the favorite to serve as the Yankees' primary catcher, Sanchez could certainly carve out more playing time in 2021 if he can return to his previous form.