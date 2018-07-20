Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back from injury
Sanchez (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Sanchez will end up missing just shy of a month with a groin strain. Prior to the injury, the young catcher was having mixed success at the plate. His 14 homers are tied for the lead among all catchers, and his 96 wRC+ is adequate enough for a backstop, though his .190 batting average certainly hurt fantasy owners. There's reason to expect positive regression in that regard, however, as he's been hurt by a .194 BABIP, and his expected batting average according to Statcast is .237. That's far from the .278 figure he posted last season, but it's enough for fantasy owners to enjoy his power without taking a huge hit elsewhere. Kyle Higashioka was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Homers twice in pair of rehab games•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Could begin rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Progresses to next step•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues to ramp up activity•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Takes on-field batting practice•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...