Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back from injury

Sanchez (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Sanchez will end up missing just shy of a month with a groin strain. Prior to the injury, the young catcher was having mixed success at the plate. His 14 homers are tied for the lead among all catchers, and his 96 wRC+ is adequate enough for a backstop, though his .190 batting average certainly hurt fantasy owners. There's reason to expect positive regression in that regard, however, as he's been hurt by a .194 BABIP, and his expected batting average according to Statcast is .237. That's far from the .278 figure he posted last season, but it's enough for fantasy owners to enjoy his power without taking a huge hit elsewhere. Kyle Higashioka was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories