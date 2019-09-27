Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back in action

Sanchez (groin) is back in the lineup as expected Friday against the Rangers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Sanchez wound up missing just two weeks with a strained left groin. He's expected to play a pair of games in the final series of the regular season as he gets ready for the playoffs, though he's only expected to catch four or five innings Friday.

