Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back in lineup as DH

Sanchez (calf) is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Red Sox.

As had been the hope, Sanchez is back in action after missing the previous two games with a calf injury. The Yankees will ease him back into things and limit him to hitting in his first game back, but if everything checks out after Tuesday's game, Sanchez should be cleared to return to catching shortly thereafter. He'll face the Red Sox's ace, Chris Sale, in his return to action.