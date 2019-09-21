Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back next weekend?
Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Sanchez could maybe play at some point during the Yankees' series in Texas next weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The target seemed to be the start of postseason play Oct. 4, but it sounds like Sanchez is pushing to get a few at-bats in during the final weekend of the regular season. Sanchez has progressed to hitting in the cage and performing on-field exercises. He has made two trips to the injured list due to groin issues this year, but the 26-year-old has slugged 34 homers around IL stints and is currently the No. 4 catcher in earned fantasy value.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...