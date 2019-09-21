Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Back next weekend?

Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Sanchez could maybe play at some point during the Yankees' series in Texas next weekend, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The target seemed to be the start of postseason play Oct. 4, but it sounds like Sanchez is pushing to get a few at-bats in during the final weekend of the regular season. Sanchez has progressed to hitting in the cage and performing on-field exercises. He has made two trips to the injured list due to groin issues this year, but the 26-year-old has slugged 34 homers around IL stints and is currently the No. 4 catcher in earned fantasy value.