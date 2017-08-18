Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Belts 21st homer in win

Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run during the Yankees' win against the Mets on Thursday.

Sanchez had Stephan Matz's number in this one, taking him deep with two runners on in the first before forcing the Mets to take their pitcher out on a two-run single in the fourth. The home run makes it 21 on the year for the Bronx catcher, officially passing the 20 mark he finished at last year in his rookie season.