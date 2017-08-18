Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Belts 21st homer in win
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run during the Yankees' win against the Mets on Thursday.
Sanchez had Stephan Matz's number in this one, taking him deep with two runners on in the first before forcing the Mets to take their pitcher out on a two-run single in the fourth. The home run makes it 21 on the year for the Bronx catcher, officially passing the 20 mark he finished at last year in his rookie season.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...