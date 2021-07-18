Sanchez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's rain-shortened win over the Red Sox.
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Sanchez went deep to right field to give the Yankees a narrow lead. The homer turned out to be the game-winner, as the contest was delayed due to heavy rain shortly thereafter and ultimately called after six frames. Sanchez is looking to turn things around amidst a difficult July during which he is batting .091 (3-for-33), though two of his three hits this month have left the yard.