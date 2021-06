Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Phillies.

Sanchez got New York on the board with a solo homer off Vince Velasquez in the second inning and later drove in Aaron Judge with a single in the eighth. While the backstop is hitting just .224/.333/.421 on the campaign, he's been better of late, going 15-for-43 with three doubles and three homers dating back to May 27.