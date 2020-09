Sanchez is not in the lineup Sunday and manager Aaron Boone said Sanchez's benching could last a few days, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

After wearing the Golden Sombrero on Saturday, Sanchez now has 11 strikeouts in his last five games. His .130 batting average would be the lowest in baseball by 40 points if he had enough plate appearances to qualify. Erik Kratz and Kyle Higashioka will handle catching duties until the Yankees deem Sanchez ready to return.