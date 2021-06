Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesay's 11-5 win over the Halos.

The 28-year-old started the scoring with a solo shot during the opening frame, and he came around to scoring during the fourth inning after hitting an RBI double. Sanchez is hitting .288 with eight homers, seven doubles, 19 RBI and 14 runs through 23 games in June.