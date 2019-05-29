Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Blasts 17th homer

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

The homer by Sanchez to dead center field cut the Padre lead to 4-1 for the only run against Eric Lauer. The round-tripper was his fifth in nine games, and his 17th homer out of 37 total hits. He also has 33 RBI and a .264/.335/.657 slash line in 140 at-bats.