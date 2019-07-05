Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Blasts 24th homer
Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a three home run in the Yankees' 8-4 extra-inning victory over the Rays on Thursday.
The backstop provided the decisive blow in this contest, cranking a mammoth three-run blast off Emilio Pagan in the 10th inning for his 24th homer of the season. After a down 2018, Sanchez is back to his prolific power-hitting ways so far this season, as he's slashing .251/.320/.574 with 57 RBI through 273 plate appearances.
