Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Blasts 26th homer Wednesday
Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.
His mammoth August continues, and Sanchez is now slashing .311/.376/.757 through his last 20 games with 10 homers and 21 RBI. While he hasn't quite matched the production from his explosive 2016 debut, the 24-year-old's 26 home runs, 72 RBI and .892 OPS on the season still lead all starting catchers.
