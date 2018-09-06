Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Blasts two-run homer

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.

Sanchez provided the club's only offense in the 8-2 defeat, taking starter Mike Fiers deep for a two-run shot in the seventh inning. The catcher is just 3-for-18 (.167) since returning from the disabled list at the start of the month, and is slashing just .186/.283/.411 to go along with his 15 homers and 45 RBI.