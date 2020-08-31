Sanchez hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit grand slam during the win over the Mets in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Sanchez broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth inning with his 453-foot pinch-hit blast. The 27-year-old is still struggling with a .134 average but he has six homers and 14 RBI on the season.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Game 2•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Receives vote of confidence from GM•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not starting Game 2•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting out series finale•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Mashes fifth homer Tuesday•