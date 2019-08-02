Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Closing in on return

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Sanchez (groin) is "very close to being an option," Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez has been going through fielding and catching drills and will do some on-field running Saturday. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the 26-year-old said he has no pain or discomfort and also caught a bullpen session. A return sometime next week appears to be a possibility for the Yankees' catcher.