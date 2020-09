Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 20-6 rout of the Blue Jays.

His fourth-inning shot off Anthony Kay was one of six Yankee homers on the night. Sanchez has three hits in the last four games, which counts as a hot streak for him this season -- he's slashing a woeful .131/.248/.344 through 39 contests with eight home runs, 19 RBI and a 15:55 BB:K.