Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Clubs grand slam

Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and two strikeouts in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Sanchez received the day off for the series opener but returned to the lineup in a big way Saturday. The 26-year-old is slashing .231/.310/.654 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in only 52 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories