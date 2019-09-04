Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Clubs two homers

Sanchez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-1 win over the Yankees.

Sanchez delivered his second two-homer game in the last four contests, bringing his season total to a career-high 34 home runs. The 26-year-old has a .237/.313/.543 slash line with 58 runs scored and 74 RBI in 99 games this season.