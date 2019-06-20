Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Collects four RBI

Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored, four RBI and a double in Wednesday's 12-1 win over the Rays.

Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the first inning to help chase Rays starter Blake Snell, and he also added an RBI double in the seventh. The 26-year-old is slashing .266/.336/.532 with 21 home runs in 54 games this season.