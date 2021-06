Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 6-5 win over the Royals on Wednesday.

Sanchez managed only a walk through four plate appearances, but he came through when his club most needed him, socking a solo shot to left field with one out in the ninth inning to tie the game 5-5. The homer was the continuation of a strong June for the veteran catcher -- across 17 games this month, Sanchez is slashing .305/.369/.712 with six home runs, six doubles and 13 RBI.