Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Commences rehab assignment
Sanchez (groin) went 0-for-3 with a walk and one run scored while serving as the DH for the club's Gulf Coast League Rookie-level team Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
This marked the beginning of Sanchez's rehab assignment after being placed on the DL just over a month ago. He will partake in a workout Sunday and then join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Monday to resume his rehab assignment. If all goes according to plan, he could be back in action with the Yankees on Sept. 3, when New York begins a three-city road trip in Oakland.
More News
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to DH on Saturday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Yet to start rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Set to begin rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Hits in cage Friday•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Aims for rehab assignment next weekend•
-
Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Not yet running at full speed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...