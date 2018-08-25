Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Commences rehab assignment

Sanchez (groin) went 0-for-3 with a walk and one run scored while serving as the DH for the club's Gulf Coast League Rookie-level team Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

This marked the beginning of Sanchez's rehab assignment after being placed on the DL just over a month ago. He will partake in a workout Sunday and then join Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Monday to resume his rehab assignment. If all goes according to plan, he could be back in action with the Yankees on Sept. 3, when New York begins a three-city road trip in Oakland.