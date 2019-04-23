Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Completes rehab game without issue

Sanchez (calf) played five innings behind the plate and went hitless in three at-bats in his rehab game Monday with Low-A Charleston.

More important than his statistical output, Sanchez completed the rehab game without any setbacks with his strained left calf, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Sanchez hopped a flight to California after the game and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Angels.