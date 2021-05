Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

The multi-hit effort was Sanchez's fourth this season. He's still slashing just .188/.311/.375 on the year, but Kyle Higashioka hasn't done much with his increased opportunities behind the plate (.194/.299/.478), so Sanchez's playing time shouldn't take too big of a hit with the return of Giancarlo Stanton (quad) from the injured list.