Play

Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues hot streak Friday

Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Red Sox.

Sanchez ripped his 23rd bomb of the year to pull the Yankees even in the seventh inning of a divisional loss. He's absolutely on fire, as he's homered six times over his last 10 games, and his yearly totals continue to make him an extremely valuable fantasy option at the catcher position.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast