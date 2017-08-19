Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues hot streak Friday
Sanchez went 1-for-5 with a solo homer Friday against the Red Sox.
Sanchez ripped his 23rd bomb of the year to pull the Yankees even in the seventh inning of a divisional loss. He's absolutely on fire, as he's homered six times over his last 10 games, and his yearly totals continue to make him an extremely valuable fantasy option at the catcher position.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...