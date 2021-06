Sanchez went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double Tuesday in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays.

Sanchez got the Yankees on the board in the second inning, blasting a 410-foot solo shot to left field. He later doubled to finish with his fourth multi-hit effort over his past six contests. Over that stretch, the backstop is slashing .346/.370/.769 with three homers and seven RBI.