Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Continues to ramp up activity
Sanchez (groin) took part in some running and on-field drills out of the crouch prior to Wednesday's tilt against Baltimore, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Sanchez worked on his throws down to second and third base out of the crouch, but more importantly, he managed to get in some running. He also participated in agility drills in the outfield, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. If Sanchez can successfully run the bases within the next few days, there's a good chance he'll begin a minor-league stint by the weekend.
